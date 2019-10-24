Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 249,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $287.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

