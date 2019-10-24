B. Riley Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.78 million.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

