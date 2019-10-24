B. Riley Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.78 million.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
