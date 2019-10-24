B. Riley Trims Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Target Price to $38.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,763 shares of company stock worth $250,183 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

