B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 4,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

