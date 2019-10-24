B. Riley Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intevac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intevac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 938,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.