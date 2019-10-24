B. Riley Reiterates $11.00 Price Target for The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUBI. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $448.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.72.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,985 shares of company stock worth $674,475. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

