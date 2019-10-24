B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.70 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

SSRM stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of -0.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.