B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health Insurance Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

HIIQ opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $356.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

