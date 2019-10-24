Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAXN. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 133,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,978. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.