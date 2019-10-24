Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

AXTA stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

