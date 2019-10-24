Avis Budget Group’s (CAR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CAR traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

