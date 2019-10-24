Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.96

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $285.96 and traded as low as $278.90. Avation shares last traded at $278.90, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.91.
About Avation (LON:AVAP)
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
