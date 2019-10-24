Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.96

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $285.96 and traded as low as $278.90. Avation shares last traded at $278.90, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Avation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avation’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.