Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.50, approximately 1,453,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,039,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $86,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,782 shares of company stock worth $76,837,264 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

