Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.41.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

