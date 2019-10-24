Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ALV stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
