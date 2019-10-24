Austal (ASX:ASB) Trading Down 1.9%

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.06 ($2.88) and last traded at A$4.07 ($2.89), approximately 772,804 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 284,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.15 ($2.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.28.

In related news, insider David Singleton 1,194,121 shares of Austal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

