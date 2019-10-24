AudioCoin (ADC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,706.00 and $1.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00036674 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00083438 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,549.67 or 1.00626893 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

