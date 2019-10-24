AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AU Optronics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 166,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. AU Optronics Corp has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 billion. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU Optronics Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.