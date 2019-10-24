Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.70 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

TSE AI opened at C$13.79 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a quick ratio of 93.92 and a current ratio of 93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $537.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.59.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

