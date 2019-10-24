Atomic Wallet Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,360.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $554,950.00 and $1,360.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,193,387 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

