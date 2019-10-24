Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.86 and last traded at $113.26, 2,430,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,671,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp set a $150.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

