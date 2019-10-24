ATLANT Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $114.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

