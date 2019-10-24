ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38, 194 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

