ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $1.90. ATA shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ATA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22,426.20%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

ATA Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

