AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of AstroNova worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,245. AstroNova Inc has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). AstroNova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Richard S. Warzala bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $33,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

