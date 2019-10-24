Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,932,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 995,400 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

KO opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.