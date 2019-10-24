Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

