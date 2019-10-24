Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Community by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCCO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

FCCO opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

