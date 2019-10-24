Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $77.75 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

