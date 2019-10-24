Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,631 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

