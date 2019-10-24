Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,927 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. Analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock worth $68,362 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

