Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,400 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 64.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 21.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $164.93 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.