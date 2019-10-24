Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Keane Group by 266.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Keane Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $535.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.47.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

