Asgard Hits Market Capitalization of $171,580.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Asgard has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. Asgard has a market cap of $171,580.00 and $16,537.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard's official website is asgardecofund.io . The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

