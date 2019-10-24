Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $552.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

