ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 846,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,446. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $967.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

