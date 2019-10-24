Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,079. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 282,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 269,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,870,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.