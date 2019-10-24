Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.48

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.48 and traded as high as $31.66. Aristocrat Leisure shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 1,797,364 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is A$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.