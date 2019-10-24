Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.