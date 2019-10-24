Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ASC opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 193.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

