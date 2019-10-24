Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

