Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 154 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

