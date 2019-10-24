Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $5,783,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 426,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

