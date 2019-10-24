Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ADM opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

