ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

