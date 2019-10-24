Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 114 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

