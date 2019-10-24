Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

