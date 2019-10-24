ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Up 0.4%

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28, 16,197 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 11,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AETUF. ValuEngine raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.