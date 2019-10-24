ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 939.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,233,920 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,969,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after buying an additional 907,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 573.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 743,156 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,542,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 666,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $14.50 target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

