Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 8,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,359. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

