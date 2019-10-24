Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $222.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 255.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Apyx Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.